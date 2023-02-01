Big Warm Up & Big Cool Down Next Two Days

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Not as cold, but still chilly tonight
  • Big warm up come Thursday afternoon
  • Big Cool Down comes Friday morning and afternoon
  • The warming trend really kicks into gear through the weekend and next week

Tonight: Dry and cold, but a near normal chill and not as frigid. Mostly cloudy, though clouds will start decreasing towards daybreak.

Thursday: A big warm up with upper 40s and mostly sunny skies.

Friday: A big cool down, the chill will be noticeable right away in the morning with lows in the teens and a high below freezing. Lots of sunshine and light winds, so the wind chill won’t be a big factor.

The Weekend: Dry and warming up. Saturday will have mostly cloudy skies and upper 40s for the high. But Sunday is the day to get outdoors with sunshine and mid 50s in the afternoon.

7 Day Forecast
