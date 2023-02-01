The APA hosted open house at refreshed St. Louis County shelter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, the Animal Protective Association of Missouri hosted an open house inside their Olivette location.

Back in December, St. Louis county contracted with the APA to manage the neglected facility.

Besides deep cleaning and a fresh coat of paint, the APA said they’ve helped hundreds of animals find new homes.

“Since then, we’ve done a lot of great things for pets we’ve actually sent 232 pets home through adoption, which is a 228% increase over this time last year,” said Sarah Javier, President and CEO of the APA Adoption Center. “We’ve also helped reunite over 100 pets who were lost from their families.”

The APA said they’re always in need of fosters and shelter volunteers. If you’re interested in helping out, visit their website.

