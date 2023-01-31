Temps stay frigid today, but warmer days are ahead

First Alert Weather:

Light snow is possible south of St. Louis

Temperatures are well below freezing today

Warmer days ahead, 50s in sight in the 7-day forecast

Today: A few flurries are possible in St. Louis this afternoon with no road impacts. Spots of light snow with little to no accumulation are possible farther south and southwest of St. Louis. Temperatures will only sit in the lower and mid-20s today, with a wind chill making it feel like the teens.

Tomorrow: Watch for a drop in temperatures to 17° tonight. Temperatures will finally rise above freezing Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s expected.

What’s next: We’ll enjoy a break from these bitter temperatures and enjoy many days this upcoming week in the 50s. Looking ahead at the first few weeks of February, the pattern stays favorable for above-normal temperatures. With milder air in place, it’s more likely that any precipitation will fall as rain as opposed to snow. If that changes, we’ll let you know!

