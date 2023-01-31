University City K-9 honored for his service on police force

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) -- Police departments gathered in University City Tuesday to show support for a fellow comrade.

They honored the K-9, King, who served the University City Police Department for the last four years. King put paws to patrol, tracking wanted suspects and missing persons and finding crucial evidence.

King’s time patrolling, unfortunately, came to an end. Officers said his back paws just won’t heal from what is believed to be a bad infection. A decision was made to end his suffering.

It was a hard day in University City, but his legacy will not be forgotten. Officers say K-9 King was responsible for hundreds of arrests as he helped keep communities across the region safe.

