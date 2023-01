ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis said today that their shelter is overfull and they are in need of fosters.

This comes after they were out this morning in the cold weather helping cold, scared pets.

For more information on how to become a foster or how to adopt from Stray Rescue of St. Louis, you can visit their website.

