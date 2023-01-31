St. Louis County prosecutor will not ask for special hearing for death row inmate Leonard Taylor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell will not ask for a special hearing to vacate the death sentence of inmate Leonard Taylor.

In 2008 Taylor was convicted of the 2004 killing of his girlfriend and her three children in their Jennings home.

Missouri death row inmate produces new alibi in quadruple slaying

He’s always claimed his innocence. Bell’s office says he would support postponing Taylor’s execution, so his legal team could have more time to investigate issues raised by a forensic pathologist.

Taylor is set to be executed on February 7.

