St. Louis agrees to settle over Stockley protest arrests

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight, the City of St. Louis could pay more than $5 million to dozens of people who had their rights violated during 2017 protests in downtown.

The city agreed to settle claims of a class action lawsuit filed by 84 people arrested during the protest following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

It still must be approved by a judge, but this most recent settlement would bring the total payout for actions by St. Louis police that night to more than $10 million.

