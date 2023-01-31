St. Charles says it is launching own investigation of contamination at Elm Point Well Field

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles will launch its own investigation of contamination at the Elm Point Well Field, city officials announced Tuesday.

The investigation comes amid frustration with the probe by the EPA. The city says its own investigation is “in response to USEPA’s limited subsurface investigation of the contamination.” The investigation will include the installation of 26 permanent monitoring wells at 13 locations, a move the city believes is more complete than what the EPA is doing.

As of Jan 11, the City of St. Charles has shut off five of its seven water wells following detected contamination from an independent investigation by 212 Environmental Consulting, the Ohio-based firm the City of St. Charles hired in 2021 to conduct independent studies of the Elm Point Wellfield. Due to five of St. Charles City’s seven wells being offline, millions of gallons of water are being pumped in daily from St. Louis City to make up for the loss. City leaders said the outsourcing cost St. Charles about $725,000 in 2022. At a recent town hall meeting, residents said they wanted the contamination addressed immediately.

The EPA has said it has not determined who is responsible for the contamination, but St. Charles officials say the agency has enough information to prove Ameren Missouri is to blame and is responsible for paying for the cleanup.

