St. Charles man gets 10 years in prison after being caught with 100 lbs. of meth

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Charles man who tried to bring 100 pounds of meth to the St. Louis area was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, was caught in Kansas in October 2020 with two duffle bags with about 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. McDaniels was traveling from Colorado to the St. Louis region.

Prosecutors alleged McDaniels had an arrangement with another man to sell the meth at a University City garage. That man, Dawuane Lamont Rhodes, was arrested before the planned meeting. McDaniels was later arrested at the garage when he showed up.

Investigators later found more than $90,000 in cash at McDaniels’ home. Both he and Rhodes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell and possession of the meth with intent to distribute.

Rhodes is scheduled to be sentenced March 3.

