Purina sponsors litter of service dogs

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A labor of love, all for labrador retrievers.

Purina workers are raising pups as they prepare to take some big steps.

Last week each of the puppies went home with a Purina employee. They are raising them as their own for the next 18 months and taking them to train once a week.

These dogs will go on to help in facilities like hospitals, schools or child advocacy centers.

Purina and Duo Dogs will also work together to select one of the dogs to be the official facility dog for St. Louis CITY SC.

