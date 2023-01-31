New developer score card will incentivize building projects in disinvested areas in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months, there has been a fight from a St. Louis alderwoman and supporters against city deals for a developer to build this big tower at the foot of Forest Park. On Monday, that fight may be unraveling.

St. Louis City Development Corporation is now going to use a new scorecard.

A developer will get points depending on how their project will benefit sectors of the city.

Projects will have to get a minimum of 30 points even to be considered for incentives.

The fight all along has been that developers want too many breaks and are too focused on the central corridor, not the north side or south side of the city.

Now, projects in disinvested areas will garner more points.

The hope is this changes the city’s regrowth game.

