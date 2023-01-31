LGBTQ bars in The Grove received threatening calls, upping security

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Threatening calls to bars in The Grove are under investigation tonight by police.

Just john’s, Prism and Rehab, all of which are gay bars, got calls threatening to shoot them up over the weekend.

The owners of Prism said they’re upping security given the current anti-LGBTQ rhetoric going on in politics, even in Jefferson City where some conservative lawmakers are taking aim at drag queens.

