LGBTQ bars in The Grove received threatening calls, upping security

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Threatening calls to bars in The Grove are under investigation tonight by police.

Just john’s, Prism and Rehab, all of which are gay bars, got calls threatening to shoot them up over the weekend.

The owners of Prism said they’re upping security given the current anti-LGBTQ rhetoric going on in politics, even in Jefferson City where some conservative lawmakers are taking aim at drag queens.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Leonard Taylor sentence
St. Louis County prosecutor will not ask for special hearing for death row inmate Leonard Taylor
Stockley settlement
City of St. Louis to pay $5.2 million to settle lawsuit following 2017 protests
New developer score card will incentivize building projects in disinvested areas in St. Louis...
New developer score card will incentivize building projects in disinvested areas in St. Louis City
South City resident describes being victim in armed ATM robbery
South City resident describes being victim in armed ATM robbery