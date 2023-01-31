A frigid night, but warmer days are ahead

First Alert Weather:

Frigid temps again tonight in the low teens

Dry Wednesday, slightly above freezing

Warmer days ahead, 50s in sight in the 7-day forecast

Wednesday: We’ll start off frigid with a low in the teens, though light winds so the wind chill isn’t as noticeable. Partly cloudy skies and dry as we warm slightly above freezing Wednesday afternoon.

What’s next: We’ll enjoy a break from these bitter temperatures and enjoy many days this upcoming week in the upper 40s and even 50s. Friday is a one day cool down, a chilly day near freezing but with lots of sunshine. The warming trend resumes over the weekend. Looking ahead at the first few weeks of February, the pattern stays favorable for above-normal temperatures. With milder air in place, it’s more likely that any precipitation will fall as rain as opposed to snow. If that changes, we’ll let you know!

