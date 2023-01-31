Ferguson teen’s lawncare business booming this winter, more growth on the horizon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Ferguson teenager is experiencing major success as his lawncare business, founded on grit and determination, continues to bring in new customers.

Lawrence Hoye, 15, started Hoye Lawn and Landscaping LLC. when he was just 13 years old.

“I just want to most definitely thank my younger self when I started at 13 for keeping with it and sticking with the process,” Hoye said. “Because a lot of people would have given up by now.”

It hasn’t been easy, with Hoye still in school and dependent on his mom to drive him to his different jobs. Last summer, when the family car broke down, business slowed. But by August, he had saved up enough money to buy a work truck to haul his equipment.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Hoye said.

Now, in the thick of another winter season, he’s on the verge of purchasing a second truck he hopes to carry more than one snow blower at at time.

“When this December is ready to roll around, I’ll have that license and we’ll be making money,” he said.

On Monday, Hoye serviced more than 10 customers with his mom’s help, clearing snow and ice from driveways and sidewalks. Without a heavy snowfall this winter, Hoye said he’s gotten creative with making a profit.

“When we’re not doing snow we’re just taking care of leaves and picking up brush and sticks and cutting back any overgrowth,” he said. “Most people wait until spring to do that but we’re encouraging them to do it now.”

News 4 first met Hoye last February while out canvassing his neighborhood for business with a shovel. After the story aired, a viewer donated new work boots, gloves and a snow blower, allowing him to reach more clients.

This summer, Hoye dove into landscaping work, purchasing a trailer, riding mower, blower and trimmer.

“It’s nice to know I’m still sticking with it through all the rainy days and it’s been a long process getting to this but I earned my stripes along the way,” he said.

Hoye’s mom now works for him full-time, managing accounts while he’s at school. Hoye is a freshman at STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley High School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. His sister also helps part-time and he has several other friends who work for him on a part-time basis.

“I have a goal of being a millionaire by the time I turn 18,” he said. “Nothing is going to get in my way. I can do this.”

To contact Hoye, email him at hoyecreekcutzlawnservice@gmail.com or send him a text at 314-793-6473.

