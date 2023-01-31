‘Expo” luxury apartments now open

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The $90 million mixed-use Expo At Forest Park apartment complex is now open.

The complex has 287 luxury apartments and is located near Forest Park Parkway and Debaliviere.

It offers studios and one- and two-bedroom units.

The ground-floor retail in the north building is yet to open. The plan is to have a grocery store in the space, and a tap room.

The apartments are also in a prime spot for transit, and of course, Forest Park.

