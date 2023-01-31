Cardinals single-game tickets for 2023 season to go on-sale Friday

In this general view of Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies during...
In this general view of Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies during a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Single-game Cardinals tickets for the 2023 season will go on-sale Friday morning, the team announced Tuesday.

Tickets for single games will officially be available at 10:00 a.m. However, a special multi-game ticket sale is being held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and is for fans seeking to buy tickets to three or more games. Tickets to some games start as low as $6, the team says.

Because of MLB’s new balanced scheduling, the Redbirds will have one series with every Major League team and will host eight American League teams at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals open the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30.

Tickets can be bought by going to cardinals.com, calling 314-345-9000 or visiting the Busch Stadium box office on 8th Street.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chip Caray
Chip Caray officially named new Cardinals TV play-by-play broadcaster
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen fields a ground ball during a baseball game...
Scott Rolen elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame
Jordan Walker speaks at the 2023 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up event at Busch Stadium, January...
Cardinals land four prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100, three within Top 50
Fans flock to Cardinals Winter Warm Up
Fans flock to Cardinals Winter Warm Up