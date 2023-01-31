Another Frigid Day, Warm Up In Sight Though

First Alert Weather:

A frigid night, lows in the low Teens

Few flurries possible Tuesday

Warmer days ahead, 50s in sight in the 7-day forecast

Tuesday: A dry, cold morning commute. A few flurries are possible in St. Louis in the afternoon. Spots of light snow with little to no accumulation are possible farther south and southwest of St. Louis.

This week: It warms up considerable on Thursday with a high in the upper 50s. And while Friday is cooler with a high in the 30s, it will be sunny. Then the warming trend resumes for the weekend which looks dry at this point.

