Another Frigid Day, Warm Up In Sight Though

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A frigid night, lows in the low Teens
  • Few flurries possible Tuesday
  • Warmer days ahead, 50s in sight in the 7-day forecast

Tuesday: A dry, cold morning commute. A few flurries are possible in St. Louis in the afternoon. Spots of light snow with little to no accumulation are possible farther south and southwest of St. Louis.

This week: It warms up considerable on Thursday with a high in the upper 50s. And while Friday is cooler with a high in the 30s, it will be sunny. Then the warming trend resumes for the weekend which looks dry at this point.

7 Day Forecast
