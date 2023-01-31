4Hands Brewing Co. opening location at the District in Chesterfield

Renderings of Chesterfield 4Hands location at The District
Renderings of Chesterfield 4Hands location at The District(4Hands Brewery)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 4Hands Brewing Co. is opening a second location.

Tuesday morning, the brewery announced it will be opening a location this summer at The District in Chesterfield. The brewery will feature a free family arcade area, private event space with a large patio and menu items from Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

The District already includes the concert venue the Factory, an art gallery and Top Golf.

4Hands’ downtown brewery has been open for 11 years.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Leonard Taylor sentence
St. Louis County prosecutor will not ask for special hearing for death row inmate Leonard Taylor
Stockley settlement
City of St. Louis to pay $5.2 million to settle lawsuit following 2017 protests
bar threats
LGBTQ bars in The Grove received threatening calls, upping security
New developer score card will incentivize building projects in disinvested areas in St. Louis...
New developer score card will incentivize building projects in disinvested areas in St. Louis City