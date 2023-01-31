4Hands Brewing Co. opening location at the District in Chesterfield
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 4Hands Brewing Co. is opening a second location.
Tuesday morning, the brewery announced it will be opening a location this summer at The District in Chesterfield. The brewery will feature a free family arcade area, private event space with a large patio and menu items from Hi-Pointe Drive-In.
The District already includes the concert venue the Factory, an art gallery and Top Golf.
4Hands’ downtown brewery has been open for 11 years.
