4Hands Brewing Co. opening location at the District in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 4Hands Brewing Co. is opening a second location.

Tuesday morning, the brewery announced it will be opening a location this summer at The District in Chesterfield. The brewery will feature a free family arcade area, private event space with a large patio and menu items from Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

Big beer news! @4HandsBrewingCo is expanding and opening a new location in Chesterfield at The District. They’re teaming up with Hi Pointe Drive In for food with a goal of opening this summer. @STLBEER @Drink314 pic.twitter.com/bw0ZNJ99Zk — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) January 31, 2023

The District already includes the concert venue the Factory, an art gallery and Top Golf.

4Hands’ downtown brewery has been open for 11 years.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.