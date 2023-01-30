Winter weather causing road closures, slow downs
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Winter weather is causing slowdowns and closures across St. Louis roads this evening. Here’s what we know:
Roads closed:
As of 7:20 p.m.:
- I-70 Eastbound is closed at marker 217
- I-64 Eastbound is closed at marker 12
- I-270 Westbound is closed at marker 33
- Ramp 270 to I-70E is closed
- I-44 Westbound at marker 251
Keep updated with the KMOV Weather app!
Slowed traffic:
As of 7:20 p.m.:
- I-70 Westbound is reduced speed at marker 217
- I-64 Westbound at marker 18
- I-64 Westbound at marker 8
- I-64 Eastbound at marker 28
- I-70 Eastbound at marker 235
- Ramp I-270 to 370 Westbound
This is developing and will be updated as we know more.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.