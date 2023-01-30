Winter weather causing road closures, slow downs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Winter weather is causing slowdowns and closures across St. Louis roads this evening. Here’s what we know:

Roads closed:

As of 7:20 p.m.:

I-70 Eastbound is closed at marker 217

I-64 Eastbound is closed at marker 12

I-270 Westbound is closed at marker 33

Ramp 270 to I-70E is closed

I-44 Westbound at marker 251

Keep updated with the KMOV Weather app!

Slowed traffic:

As of 7:20 p.m.:

I-70 Westbound is reduced speed at marker 217

I-64 Westbound at marker 18

I-64 Westbound at marker 8

I-64 Eastbound at marker 28

I-70 Eastbound at marker 235

Ramp I-270 to 370 Westbound

This is developing and will be updated as we know more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.