Winter weather causing road closures, slow downs

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Winter weather is causing slowdowns and closures across St. Louis roads this evening. Here’s what we know:

Roads closed:

As of 7:20 p.m.:

  • I-70 Eastbound is closed at marker 217
  • I-64 Eastbound is closed at marker 12
  • I-270 Westbound is closed at marker 33
  • Ramp 270 to I-70E is closed
  • I-44 Westbound at marker 251

Slowed traffic:

As of 7:20 p.m.:

  • I-70 Westbound is reduced speed at marker 217
  • I-64 Westbound at marker 18
  • I-64 Westbound at marker 8
  • I-64 Eastbound at marker 28
  • I-70 Eastbound at marker 235
  • Ramp I-270 to 370 Westbound

This is developing and will be updated as we know more.

