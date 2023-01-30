Teen killed, 2 others injured in shooting at East St. Louis church

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was killed and two adults were injured during a shooting in East St. Louis on Sunday.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened just after 2:40 p.m. at the Pilgrim Green Church on Caseyville Ave.

A 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men were transported to the hospital with injuries.

