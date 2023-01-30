Teen killed, 2 others injured in shooting at East St. Louis church

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was killed and two adults were injured during a shooting in East St. Louis on Sunday.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened just after 2:40 p.m. at the Pilgrim Green Church on Caseyville Ave.

A 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A homicide investigation graphic
Arrest made in September shooting death of 18-year-old in St. Louis
Local pastor carjacked at gunpoint by teens
13-year-old arrested after St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint
Kaci and Waylon Richardet’s son, Bear, was diagnosed with Myelomeningocele (MMC), which can...
St. Louis fetal care center is one of few in the region to offer surgery for some patients with Spina Bifida
Still image from the News 4 Investigates story that aired on Jan. 29, 2023
News 4 Investigates: The Fight For Freedom