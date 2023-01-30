St. Louis man 32, charged in 14-year-old’s shooting death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the December shooting death of 14-year-old Jacob Ashford.

Ashford was shot and killed while on a porch in the 5300 block of Northland Ave. around 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. Trena Hicks said her son was a bubbly kid who loved Michael Jackson and dancing, but told News 4 she knows her son tended to get involved with friends who got into a little more trouble with issues like car thefts.

On Jan. 30, St. Louis police announced that Louzell Davis, Jr., 4700 block of Greer, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. A probable cause statement against Davis says multiple witnesses identified Davis as the person who shot and killed Ashford.

The probable cause statement goes on to say that Davis admitted during a recorded interview to “being at the scene and engaging the victim at the time of the shooting.”

Davis has been previously convicted of several felonies. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney Office’s records show he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree burglary from 2008 through 2021. He served more than two years and prison and probation for those crimes.

