Snow or sleet south of St. Louis - Temps stay way below freezing

First Alert Weather:

Snow or sleet misses St. Louis south

Untreated surfaces may still be slick

A frigid night, but some warmer days later this week

This Evening: Snow and sleet are hitting areas south, missing St. Louis which will remain dry. Iron and Reynolds counties could see up to 2″ of snow and sleet and are in a winter storm warning until 3AM. A winter weather advisory is out for some of our southern region including Farmington, MO where nothing to 0.5″ of snow/sleet is possible. This will taper off late this evening. In St. Louis it remains dry but untreated ice will remain frozen with cold temperatures through tonight. Lows will be in the mid to low teens.

Tuesday: A dry, cold morning commute. A few flurries are possible in St. Louis in the afternoon. Spots of light snow with little to no accumulation are possible farther south and southwest of St. Louis.

This week: It warms up considerable on Thursday with a high in the upper 50s. And while Friday is cooler with a high in the 30s, it will be sunny. Then the warming trend resumes for the weekend which looks dry at this point.

