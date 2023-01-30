Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in St. Louis County

(KY3)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in St. Louis County is now a millionaire!

A $1 million-winning ticket for Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at Alta Convenience, located at 859 Meramec Station in Valley Park. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn.

A $50,000-winning ticket from the same drawing was sold at the QuikTrip at 801 Belleau Creek Road in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The winning numbers were 2, 18, 23, 27 and 47, with a Powerball number of 15.

Winners have until July 27 to claim their prize. Prizes can be claimed by appointment at one of the Lottery’s four offices.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

