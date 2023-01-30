Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in St. Louis County is now a millionaire!

A $1 million-winning ticket for Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at Alta Convenience, located at 859 Meramec Station in Valley Park. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn.

A $50,000-winning ticket from the same drawing was sold at the QuikTrip at 801 Belleau Creek Road in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The winning numbers were 2, 18, 23, 27 and 47, with a Powerball number of 15.

Winners have until July 27 to claim their prize. Prizes can be claimed by appointment at one of the Lottery’s four offices.

