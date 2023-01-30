Police investigating shooting in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Cahokia Heights neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on Falling Springs Rd. and Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights. Illinois State Police and Cahokia Heights Police Department were investigating, and News 4 is still waiting on official details.

One neighbor said when she heard gunshots, she got her and her child on the ground.

“Just scary you know, bullets don’t have no eyes so, my baby was doing his e-learning and I told him to get on the ground,” said Shanita Whalen, who lives just a few houses down.

Whalen said she was watching TV when she quickly sprang into action.

“I just heard a lot of gunshots, probably like six, I got on the floor, called the police,” said Whalen.

Investigators could be seen taking pictures all over the block, as well as the steps of one residence on Falling Springs Rd.

Whalen and her son are okay despite it happening just outside her backyard.

“Making sure me and my baby was safe, that’s my priority, my first priority, like I said, I knew it was close because it sounded like it was right back here,” said Whalen.

She said it’s normally a quiet neighborhood, but the gunfire clearly spooked her.

“Just scary, broad daylight, no regard for life,” said Whalen.

