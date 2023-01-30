Marco’s Pizza coming soon to Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV) - Marco’s Pizza is bringing its $47 billion pizza empire to Ballwin.

Marco’s will open its sixth area store on Monday, February 13 at 15003 Manchester Road.

Marco’s prides itself on using only fresh ingredients and pizza dough that is made daily at each of its locations.

Marco’s is also the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Specialty Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza option made to meet consumers’ ever-changing dietary preferences.

Customers have the option of carryout, delivery, an app or an online ordering service to conveniently pick up a meal or have it delivered to their door.

There are more than 1000 stores in 34 states and Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and India.

The Toledo, Ohio based company opened its first restaurant in Oregon, Ohio in 1978.

