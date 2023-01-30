Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information on the homicide to contact investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.