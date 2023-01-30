First Alert Weather Day: Chance For Icy Spots Tonight

First Alert Weather:

Freezing Drizzle, Light Snow or Sleet This evening and night

Areas of ice on roadways, use extra caution on any untreated surface

Light Wintry Mix Ends Early Monday

This Evening: Freezing drizzle will create some icy spots. While not a big storm and not widespread, these sneaky low moisture icing events can create travel problems.

Tonight: A few areas of light wintry mix of freezing drizzle, light snow or sleet into Monday morning. Be mindful of slick spots on untreated surfaces. Accumulations of sleet and snow will be very minor, generally nothing to 0.5″. Ice accumulation in St. Louis will be minor, but a glazing can cause issues. Areas southeast have better chances for a glazing to 0.10″.

Monday: Mainly dry during the day with a few snow showers well south of St. Louis in the afternoon through the evening. Areas south of Farmington are most likely to collect minor snow accumulations in the afternoon to early evening under 1″. This snow is expected to miss the St. Louis metro.

