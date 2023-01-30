Light snow or mix south of St. Louis - Temps stay way below freezing

First Alert Weather:

Light snow or mix south of St. Louis

Untreated surfaces may still be slick

Light snow and cold Tuesday

Monday: The morning freezing rain, sleet, and snow have cleared out. The Winter Weather Advisory has expired for all counties except Iron and Reynolds. Light snow or a sleet mix is possible this afternoon for those two counties. Watch for slick spots late In Iron and Reynolds counties this afternoon and overnight. For everyone else, road treatments will help clear the roads. However, with temperatures not rising above freezing, there is some concern for re-freeze overnight. Untreated roads will be the primary focus for any slick spots tonight and tomorrow AM. Temperatures today will only rise to 23°, the low tonight is 15°.

Tuesday: A dry, cold morning commute. Scattered snow in the afternoon from the metro area south. Light accumulations are expected.

This week: Mild temps on the way for early February.

