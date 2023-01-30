Episode 219: Clara B’s Kitchen Table

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chef Jodie Ferguson has early food memories thanks to her grandmother but she didn’t have plans to go into the hospitality business. That changed in college, and she ended up down the path of the hotel and fine dining.

It wasn’t until the pandemic that she launched her now beloved food truck. As she explains, Clara B’s food truck was launched with $30,000 and some duct tape. But customers fell in love with her southern cooking, especially her biscuits.

She opened up a brick and mortar and quickly outgrew the space, forced to turn away customers due to lack of space. But now she is set to re-open her brick-and-mortar space in Belleville inside the brand coffee shop, Long Story Coffee. That’s where we sat down with Chef Jodie to talk about her Texas roots, the hardest day ever cooking on the food truck and her love for the Metro East community.

