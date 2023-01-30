Chiefs open as 2-point underdogs for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Early betting odds released for Super Bowl LVII show the Chiefs as 2-point underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas sportsbooks were quick to jump on the Eagles as favorites following Sunday night’s Chiefs win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles rolled 31-7 over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship earlier in the day.

A Chiefs money line bet runs at +110, while an Eagles money line bet stands at -130. The over/under total for the game is currently 49.5 points.

“When we made all the lookahead matchups last week every game was between a 1-point spread and pick’em, so this game seems like a natural toss-up,” said Adam Pullen, Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading. “We opened as a pick’em but the market is moving strongly toward the Eagles. We took some Chiefs money early before we saw a bunch come in on the Eagles. So far, most of the action has been on the Eagles.”

This is the 14th straight Super Bowl with the favorite laying fewer than 7 points, the longest streak in the NFL’s betting history. Underdogs have gone 8-7 straight up, and 10-5 against the spread, over the last 15 Super Bowls. The “under” has hit in the past four Super Bowl games, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off around 5:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.