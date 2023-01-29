St. Louis nonprofit becomes latest victim of Kia car thefts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Annie Malone Crisis Center caught a thief stealing one of its vehicles just before midnight Thursday.

The nonprofit’s CEO, Keisha Lee, told News 4 the vehicle is a silver 2017 Kia Soul that was donated in 2021.

This is the second incident in a month that the Crisis Center has experienced. It late December, biter cold temperatures caused pipes to burst in the building.

Lee said staff members are now using personal cars to transport people. Lee said staff are avoiding using old vans due to the condition of them.

“These vans are so old. There’s interior damage to them and they’re not safe,” Lee said. “That vehicle is, actually, used for transporting to doctor visits, rescuing kids from bad situations, transporting them to school. This is something that is running rabid around St. Louis.”

Lee is hoping donations will be made to help the center purchase another vehicle.

