Split Weekend Forecast: Turning Much Colder Sunday

Chance of Light Rain Tonight

Showers Could End as Light Wintry Mix Early Sunday

Turning Much Colder Sunday

Sunday: The spotty rain comes to an end before daybreak, possibly mixing with or changing to light snow or freezing drizzle if the moisture lingers long enough for the cold air to catch up. Since any mix would be light and brief, no travel impacts are anticipated. Much colder air arrives Sunday, but it will be dry for the afternoon with temperatures holding steady in the lower 30s through the day. This cold air is expected to stay in place through at least Tuesday.

Sunday Night - Monday: There is chance for some light freezing drizzle after midnight Sunday night. While it will be very light and gone prior to daybreak, it could still lead to some Monday morning slick spots. The rest of Monday will be dry and see decreasing clouds.

Tuesday: There is a slight chance of snow on Tuesday. It doesn’t look like much and as of now most of it looks to miss us to the south.

