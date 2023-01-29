Kaufman Fund, Salvation army work together on food giveaway for veterans

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of local veterans are getting help to put food on the table.

On Saturday, the Kaufman Fund teamed up with the Salvation Army for a food giveaway for vets.

About 120 veterans received boxes of bread, fruit and other items.

Organizers say food insecurity is a growing problem in the St. Louis area.

This was the first food drive of the year for the Kaufman Group.

They plan to host five more for veterans in 2023.

