KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are appearing in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

As the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals, follow along here for live updates throughout the day.

JUST IN: After being added to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms, tight end Travis Kelce will be active for Sunday’s game. Along with Kelce, wide receiver Mecole Hardman is active. https://t.co/hkITCcqWTK — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 29, 2023

Here are our inactives for the AFC Championship:



QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR Justin Watson

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2023

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce will be active for today’s AFC Championship Game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

Travis Kelce testing his back out pregame. It was short. pic.twitter.com/aGuVwOtROL — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023

Travis Kelce ran a few routes. He's good to go. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 29, 2023

Former #ChiefsKingdom QB Trent Green on why the health of Patrick Mahomes will be a constant evaluation today: "He's shown he can have his feet pointed sideways and still throw 50 yards down the field... But what you can't predict is what's going to happen come kickoff." @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dxq85xRXPG — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 29, 2023

Why so serious? 😈 pic.twitter.com/9mbshijQlx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is about to start his pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/CCtZZLCDnZ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023

Travis Kelce is in the building. After suffering some tightness in his back this morning, the #chiefs want to see Kelce workout pregame. There is still a good amount of optimism that he plays tonight pic.twitter.com/M4UAjXFHIe — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023

Patrick Mahomes arrives for his fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/KBzDrND2R8 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 29, 2023

