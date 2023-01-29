First Alert Weather Day: Chance For Light Wintry Mix This Evening & Tonight

First Alert Weather:

Patchy Freezing Drizzle, Light Snow or Sleet This evening and night

While not widespread, isolated spots of ice possible

Light Wintry Mix Ends Early Monday

This Evening: Patchy freezing drizzle could create some isolated slick spots. While not a big storm and not widespread, these sneaky minor winter events can create isolated areas of very little ice that cause problems.

Tonight: A few areas of light Winter mix of freezing drizzle, light snow or sleet into Monday morning. Impacts should be minimal but watch for some slick spots Monday morning. Accumulations of sleet and snow will be very minor, generally nothing to 0.5″. Ice accumualtion in St. Louis will be a spotty up to a glazing. Areas southeast have better chances for a glazing to 0.1″.

Monday: Mainly dry during the day with a few snow showers well south of St. Louis in the afternoon through the evening. Areas south of Farmington are most likely to collect minor snow accumulations in the afternoon to early evening under 1″. This snow is expected to miss the St. Louis metro.

