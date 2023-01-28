Split Weekend Forecast: Mild Saturday, Cold Sunday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Mild, Breezy, & Dry Through This Afternoon
  • Spotty Showers This Evening & Tonight
  • Showers Could End as Light Wintry Mix Early Sunday

Today: Count on mild highs in the mid 50s with breezy south winds. Mostly cloudy skies during the early morning give way to some limited sunshine. There is a 40% chance of rain after dark.

Sunday: The spotty rain comes to an end in the morning, possibly mixing with or changing to light snow or freezing drizzle if the moisture lingers long enough for the cold air to catch up. Since any mix would be light and brief, no travel impacts are anticipated. Much colder air arrives Sunday, but it will be dry for the afternoon with temperatures only topping out in the low to mid 30s. This cold air is expected to stick into at least Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast
