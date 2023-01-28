Rich’s 26 contributes to East St. Louis boys basketball win against Alton

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis High School Flyers boys basketball team defeated the Alton Redbirds 67-51 Friday night.

The Flyers played with a lot of energy in the first quarter, going on a 25-9 run. The Flyers consistently played defense against the Redbirds throughout the half, and senior standout and Kansas State commit Macaleab Rich led the way.

The Redbirds attempted to make a comeback in the second half, scoring 19 in the third quarter, but the Flyers maintained their lead.

Rich ended the night with 26 points and 10 rebounds. D’Necco Rucker followed behind with 12 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

The Flyers will host the CBC Cadets Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lindenwood University Belleville.

