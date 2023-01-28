Man shot, killed in Old North St. Louis neighborhood

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday night, police responded to a homicide in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of North 19th Street and found a man in his late teens or early 20s with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. To leave a tip anonymously or receive a reward CrimeStoppers can be contacted at 866-371-8477.

