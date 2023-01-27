Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4.

The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.

When the woman refused to hand over her purse, police say the suspect hit her in the head with the gun, causing her to hit her on the ground. The suspect took her purse and phone.

The victim was treated at a hospital.

