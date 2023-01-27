Vandals randomly bust windows of popular sandwich shop in The Hill neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shattered glass and broken hearts for Tia Zanti and her family, the owners of Adriana’s on The Hill, after someone overnight busted out their restaurant’s front window.

Family said it could be thousands of dollars worth of damages, as wood boards cover the large hole.

“Glass everywhere, literally everywhere,” Zanti said.

The iconic sandwich shop has stood at the corner of Shaw Avenue and Hereford Street for more than 30 years.

“This is an establishment that is like a living soul, at least to me,” Zanti shared. “We create a lot of happiness.”

Police are looking for at least one person for busting out the front window of Adriana’s on The Hill, overnight. This sandwich shop is an area staple. Owners tell me there has been a massive outpouring from the community and customers. pic.twitter.com/8FXpWeAm99 — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) January 26, 2023

Zanti said the damage came between 10PM Wednesday and 12:30 AM Thursday.

“I can’t even fathom by the looks of the chairs and tables,” Zanti explained. “What did they do and the rage they were feeling. I don’t get it.”

What’s odd is whoever did this, took nothing. But this is in line with what’s being seen on, “The Hill.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department report a 183% increase in destruction of property crimes on The Hill from December 2021 to December 2022.

City wide, the destruct actors keep hitting small businesses. Recent video is from Steve’s Hot Dogs in Tower Grove South. Just days apart, several criminals broke in and stole shoes from a downtown boutique.

“I don’t really know how to handle this,” Zanti shared. “I don’t understand what pleasure what someone in their not right mind would get from this.”

Back at Adriana’s on Thursday, Mike Green picked up his order, just before close, to support this St. Louis staple he wants to see survive.

“I saw them post on Facebook about what happened. Me and my buddy like meatball subs, thought we’d come in,” Green said.

“God bless them. They have been so supportive,” Zanti shared. “One customer gave us 50 dollars with tears in his eyes. I’m going to start crying. They are just so wonderful.”

Ugh! Hate to see this at my favorite sandwich shop. So many businesses have been hit by thieves lately. https://t.co/oGuIYyit67 — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) January 26, 2023

The family said they are thankful no one was hurt but also surprised nothing was taken. They said there wasn’t much money in the cash register, but it’s clear the crook didn’t know how to get into the drawer.

Zanti told News 4 police said other properties were targeted overnight. We followed up with STLMPD, said it didn’t have more information to share.

The family also tells me they believe the person who smashed out this window, targeted homes last night as well. Tia, one of the daughters, said police indicated other incidents occurred. I’ve reached out to @SLMPD to confirm if police responded to other calls nearby. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/uzMkWryJO3 — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) January 26, 2023

