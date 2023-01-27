Teens charged in multiple December burglaries

Sig Sauer handgun(generic image)(MGN Online)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection to six December 6 burglaries across St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the teenagers were found in possession of five guns, one of which was stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods in September. They have been charged with burglary and stealing.

The burglaries and thefts happened at three gas stations, a restaurant, a Family Dollar, and a self-service car wash.

The kids are being held in family court.

