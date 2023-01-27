St. Louis Board of Aldermen vote to double salary, bill heads to mayor’s desk

The plan would double the salary from $36,000 to $72,000. It would go into effect in April, when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted to double their salary Friday.

The final vote was 15 for, 8 against and 1 abstention. The plan would double the salary from $36,000 to $72,000. It would go into effect in April, when the board shrinks from 28 members to 14. Alderpersons are expected to work 32 hours a week.

The bill heads to the desk of Mayor Tishaura Jones. News 4 reached out to her office for comment and have not heard back.

