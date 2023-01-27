One person dead following early morning crash on I-64

A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 just east of Route 111, when a...
A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 just east of Route 111, when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer.(Canva)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 early Friday morning.

According to ISP, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 just east of Route 111, when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene.

One lane is currently closed as Accident Reconstruction is on the scene. News 4 will update with more information once received.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vandals randomly bust windows of popular sandwich shop in The Hill neighborhood
Vandals randomly bust windows of popular sandwich shop in The Hill neighborhood
ESL police chief
Kendall Perry out as East St. Louis police chief
As St. Louis gets colder, another option for the homeless emerges
As St. Louis gets colder, another option for the homeless emerges
Carjackers struck 10 times in St. Louis in the last 2 days
Carjackers struck 10 times in St. Louis in the last 2 days