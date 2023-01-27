One person dead following early morning crash on I-64

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 early Friday morning.

According to ISP, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 just east of Route 111, when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene.

One lane is currently closed as Accident Reconstruction is on the scene. News 4 will update with more information once received.

