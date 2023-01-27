Normandy School Board selects new superintendent

NORMANDY (KMOV) -- The Normandy School Board selected Dr. Michael Triplett as the district’s next superintendent, the district announced Thursday.

Triplett will join the Normandy Schools Collaborative from Olathe, Kansas, where he serves as associate superintendent of learning services for Olathe Public Schools. Triplett will replace Marcus Robinson, who stepped down as Normandy’s superintendent after the 2021-2022 school year.

Triplett started his career as a substitute teacher at St. Louis Public Schools, a press release said.

Dr. Michael Triplett has been selected as the next superintendent of the Normandy schools Collaborative. (Normandy Schools Collaborative)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.