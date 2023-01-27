Jury awards $10M to mother for 2010 fatal nightclub shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis jury ruled an insurance company must pay a homicide victim’s mother millions of dollars over a nightclub shooting in 2010.

Orlando Willis was 16 when he was shot and killed outside Pulse Nightclub on North Broadway more than a decade ago. His mother, Latronya Adams, sued after her son’s death, claiming the club’s operators were negligent by inviting a minor to help set up for an adults-only event.

She settled with the nightclub’s landlord in 2014 for $1 million. A judge also awarded her $5 million at a bench trial. Then, Adams filed suit to force the nightclub’s insurance firm to pay.

A spokesperson for Missouri’s 22nd Judicial Court in St. Louis said punitive damages account for half of the $10 million awarded to Adams.

Nine other people were shot in the nightclub shooting. Ranisha Cole, 17, also died in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Senator Josh Hawley
Missouri Sen. Hawley announces bill to ban TikTok in U.S.
A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 just east of Route 111, when a...
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
Left to Right: 20-year-old William Desimone, 22-year-old Jeramey Cobert and 37-year-old Aaron...
Three men arrested in relation to South City deadly shooting of woman
St. Louis City Hall
St. Louis Board of Aldermen vote to double salary, bill heads to mayor’s desk