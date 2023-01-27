Federal marshals searching for wanted sex offender with ties to St. Louis area

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - US Marshals are searching for a man with St. Louis-area ties who is wanted for sex crimes.

The search is on for 48-year-old Julian Jones, Sr. He is wanted for sex crimes with a minor and has connections and family in O’Fallon, Illinois and St. Louis.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts could be eligible for a reward and is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

