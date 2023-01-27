Cold Start, But Warmer Today & Saturday

First Alert Weather:

Much Warmer This Afternoon

Dry Weather Through Saturday

Winter Mix Possible This Weekend

Today: Breezy and warmer with highs in the lower 50s. Gusty winds out of the south and southwest.

Saturday: A mild high in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with a chance for rain Saturday evening and Saturday night. Rain looks to be light and spotty.

Sunday: The spotty rain comes to an end Sunday morning, possibly mixing with or changing to light snow or freezing drizzle if the moisture lingers long enough for the cold air to catch up. Much colder air arrives on Sunday, but it will be dry for the afternoon as temperatures only top out in the low to mid 30s. This cold air is expected to stick around through next week.

