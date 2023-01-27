Cold Punch On The Way Sunday, Light Wintry Mix Possible

First Alert Weather:

Much Warmer Today

Dry Weather Through Saturday Afternoon

Rain Possible Saturday Evening into Sunday Morning, Could End as Light Wintry Mix

Today: Breezy and warmer with highs in the low-mid 50s. Gusty winds out of the south and southwest.

Saturday: A mild high in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy with a chance for rain Saturday evening and Saturday night. Rain looks to be light and spotty.

Sunday: The spotty rain comes to an end in the morning, possibly mixing with or changing to light snow or freezing drizzle if the moisture lingers long enough for the cold air to catch up. Since any mix would be light and brief, no travel impacts are anticipated. Much colder air arrives Sunday, but it will be dry for the afternoon as temperatures only top out in the low to mid 30s. This cold air is expected to stick around through next week.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.