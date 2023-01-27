Car stolen during repair at South City auto shop; tow truck also taken

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Auto repair centers and tow truck companies are becoming the latest victims of grand theft auto crimes across the Metro.

“It’s gotten like the Wild Wild West out there,” says the owner of Union Weber Autocare, Mark Milles. “One police officer told me he arrested the same guy three times in an eight-week period.”

Milles tells News 4 that a mechanic was fixing a car at 9 a.m. when a woman hopped in the driver seat and stole it. The key fob was on the console.

“The hood was up and the car was off,” he says. “A gal came up, slammed the hood down, and took off.”

Car repair shops say thieves are targeting their businesses day and night.

In September, a break-in was caught on camera at Columbia Auto Repair on Southwest Avenue. The suspects got in through a window, stole a batch of car keys and left in a Kia and Hyundai.

“Take these people and put them away so they’re not going to be out in the streets in 24 hours able to do it again,” says Milles. “It’s not fair to the people.”

Milles’ body shop was hit twice. He says someone stole a tow truck from his South City property, too.

“The truck is gone. They actually came back with a tow truck or trailer and took it off my lot,” he said.

The car and tow truck were both totaled. One of them was recovered 50 miles away in Franklin County. All suspects involved have been arrested.

