$40 million bill for safer streets and infrastructure improvements continues path towards passage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A massive infrastructure bill that would allocate $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for infrastructure improvements went before its first committee hearing Thursday.

Bill 120 introduced by Alderman Brandon Bosley would spend millions in an effort to make St. Louis streets safer. The bill includes funds for traffic calming, street paving, and sidewalk improvements, among other items.

Mayor Tishaura Jones has said the bill is a top priority for the entire city.

“North and south of Delmar, traffic safety is an issue that unites our entire city. St. Louis Safer Streets (BB120) will improve major roads that St. Louisans walk, bike, drive, or ride public transit on every day. Through multiple town halls and surveys, St. Louisans have made clear: Investing in safer streets and sidewalks is a top priority,” said a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

During the committee hearing, there was talk of adding items to the bill. But the mayor’s office and supporters of the bill, like Trainet’s Charles Bryson, says making changes could slow down the process.

“I hope the bill comes out as is, with no amendments, so we can hit the ground running,” said Bryson.

St. Louis’ president of the Board of Public Service says they have consultants ready to go to begin implementing the traffic studies and plans as soon as the bill passes.

There is $12 million allocated in the bill for implementing already approved traffic studies.

Those include traffic calming studies on:

Hampton from Gravois to Chippewa

South Kingshighway from Gravois to Nottingham

South Grand from Utah to Chippewa

North Kingshighway from Lindell to MLK

Lindell from Skinker to Kingshighway

Center Cross from Arsenal to Magnolia

Goodfellow from Lillian to Halls Ferry Circle

Downtown improvements including 4th/Broadway from Chouteau to Cole and Washington from 14th to 4th

Bradley said they don’t think the $12 million will fund all, but they hope to fund the majority.

The bill would also help fund the repaving of several major thoroughfares, including Jefferson from Chippewa to Choutea, Grand from Holly Hills to Hall Street, Kingshighway from Gravois to West Florissant, Goodfellow from Delmar to Lillian and Union from Enright to Florissant.

The bill will be heard again in committee next week, and if it passes out of committee, it will go before the entire Board of Aldermen.

